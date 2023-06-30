The league has several megastars that attract millions of fans. However, there probably isn’t a better duo than LeBron James and Stephen Curry. That’s why the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are going to do everything they can to help their superstars.

The Lakers had an impressive turnaround near the trade deadline, when they overhauled most of their roster. LeBron showed he can still play at a high level, leading Los Angeles to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors had a different ending because they fell shorter than expected as the defending champions. Curry had a stellar run in the playoffs, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Lakers in the semifinals of the West.

Lakers, Warriors miss out on Shake Milton

These teams faced each other in the playoffs. The exciting series finished 4-2 in favor of the Lakers, and they were expected to have another fight for a free agent. Shake Milton was the player that both Lakers and Warriors were interested in signing, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

However, Milton has already signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assist for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Milton received a two-year contract worth 10 million dollars, per Adrian Wojnarowski.