The Chicago Bulls have struggled to go back to NBA championship contention. The Arturas Karnisovas regime has tried to swing for the fences, acquiring the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, but to no avail.

Ball’s injury derailed the Bulls’ once-promising project. The roster doesn’t stand a chance to compete at the highest level as currently constructed, so they should be all over the trade market to try and find a solution.

With that in mind, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put together a trade proposal that could land them Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. However, this would only happen if the Hawks get off to a slow start to the season.

Bulls Could Trade For Trae Young

(via Bleacher Report)

“Chicago Bulls receive: Trae Young and Garrison Mathews

Atlanta Hawks receive: Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Coby White, Dalen Terry, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick and 2028 first-round pick swap

If Young ever hit the trade market, the Bulls should be all over him. They’ve never been the same since losing Ball to a knee injury in January 2022, and it’s entirely possible that newcomer Jevon Carter won’t be able to cure what ails them at the lead guard spot.

But bring Young to the Windy City, and the Bulls might bury the opposition under a pile of points. How many offensive quartets could even hope to match the combined potency of Young, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević? There may not be much defensive prowess between the four, but offense-first clubs can rule the modern NBA. Just ask the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, who were fifth in offensive efficiency but only 15th at the other end this past season.

(…)

The Hawks, meanwhile, might envision their highest two-way ceiling coming by way of a deal that moves out Young and his defensive deficiencies while making Dejounte Murray, a dynamic defender with near-star numbers on offense, the franchise centerpiece. If they’re big believers in Williams’ potential, they might see him as the star two-way wing this roster has so long been without.”

Defense would definitely be an issue with this roster, but the Bulls would be one of the most entertaining teams to watch, not to mention an offensive juggernaut. That, assuming this actually goes down.