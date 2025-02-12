NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks receive optimistic update on Anthony Davis’ injury

Anthony Davis made his debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, leading the team to a 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. The 10-time NBA All-Star delivered a dominant performance, recording 26 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, after playing 31 minutes, Davis was forced to leave the game due to an injury.

Following the contest, it was revealed that the former Los Angeles Lakers forward had suffered a significant adductor strain. This news sparked concerns about his future this season, particularly regarding the potential length of time needed for recovery.

Despite the initial uncertainty, the Mavericks appear to have received some encouraging news. “The expectation is Anthony Davis will not need surgery to treat this adductor strain. It’s a rest and rehab type of situation,” ESPN‘s Tim McMahon reported. “The anticipation is that he will be back in a Mavericks uniform at some point this season.”

If this report is confirmed, the Dallas Mavericks will breathe a sigh of relief, with hopes of seeing the full potential of their roster sooner rather than later. With 28 games and two months remaining in the regular season, there is ample time for Davis to make a full recovery and contribute during the crucial stretch run.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after an injury in the game against the Houston Rockets on February 08, 2025.

Mavericks must weather the storm

While Davis’ injury is a significant blow to the Dallas Mavericks’ aspirations, it is not the only setback the team has faced in recent weeks. Center Daniel Gafford is sidelined with a knee injury, while Dereck Lively II continues to recover from a right ankle stress fracture. Additionally, veteran Dwight Powell is dealing with a right hip strain.

The injuries to these four key players have left Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd with a major challenge: the team lacks a reliable Big man to fill the gap until one of the stars returns. In the meantime, Kidd will have to find creative solutions to keep the team competitive, while players like Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson will need to elevate their performances to cover for the team’s roster deficiencies.

What’s next for the Mavericks?

Currently holding a 28-26 record, the Dallas Mavericks are working hard to remain competitive while awaiting the return of their injured stars. Their next challenge comes in the form of a tough opponent: on Wednesday, the Mavericks will host the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center.

The Golden State Warriors have been in strong form recently, winning two consecutive games since the arrival of Jimmy Butler. They will now look to continue their momentum with another victory over a direct rival in their pursuit of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

