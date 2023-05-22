The Los Angeles Lakers exceeded all expectations after starting the NBA season 2-10. But as much as Rob Pelinka’s outstanding job of revamping the roster helped them go far in the playoffs, their elimination against the Denver Nuggets seems inevitable at this point.

The Lakers straightened the ship, and Darvin Ham looks like the right guy to lead this team going forward. But they still need to make some minor tweaks and adjustments to their roster.

So, with the offseason right in front of them and LeBron James entering the back end of his prime, we take a look at three potential candidates they should consider in free agency.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Free Agents For The Lakers

3. Kyle Kuzma

Austin Reaves has been outstanding for this team. He’s not an elite defender, but he sure puts in the work on that end of the floor. And he’s proven to be a streaky shooter as well.

However, Kyle Kuzma is already familiar to playing with LeBron James, and having him would give them an elite burst of offense off the bench with Reaves as their Sixth Man. Kuzma is the 3-and-D wing they need right now.

2. Draymond Green

It’s not a secret that Draymond Green is LeBron James’ No. 1 fan. He’s also represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, who’re also in charge of Anthony Davis’ affairs.

Green is one of the most intelligent defenders and playmakers this game has ever seen. He could allow them to go small if (when) Davis is hurt or struggling, and he’d give them another offense initiator.

1. Kyrie Irving

And last but not least, we find Kyrie Irving. Irving wanted to be a Los Angeles Laker, but Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai shut that down and sent him to the Dallas Mavericks as punishment instead.

Irving already knows what it’s like to pursue and win a championship with James by his side, and he’d give them a major upgrade over the ever-srtuggling D’Angelo Russell, both as a scorer and a passer.