NBA Rumors: Four teams reportedly informed of Bucks’ key condition for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s departure

As anticipation builds around Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s next move, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly begun entertaining offers from various NBA teams. A report has surfaced highlighting a crucial condition the Bucks might bring up to potential suitors for the Greek Freak.

According to ESPN‘s Shams Charania, the Bucks are seeking a substantial financial package in return. Four teams have demonstrated particular fervor in their pursuit of Antetokounmpo this season.

“Over the weekend, the Bucks remained actively engaged with interested parties, considering aggressive proposals. My understanding is that they’ve issued counteroffers to those proposals,” Charania stated on ESPN. “The Heat, Timberwolves, Warriors, and Knicks have emerged as the most serious contenders for Giannis, but the deal hinges on the valuation teams are willing to meet.”

Amidst the ongoing negotiations, the Warriors—who have already received input from Draymond Green—the Timberwolves, Heat, and Knicks might need to reevaluate their offers in light of Charania’s revelations.

Situational analysis of teams pursuing Giannis

With four teams reportedly vying for Giannis Antetokounmpo, each has supposedly submitted an offer to the Bucks in a bid to secure the NBA star for the rest of the season.

Warriors: Rumored to have offered four first-round picks (2026, 2028, 2032 unprotected, and 2030 top-20 protected).

Heat: Proposals include Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and Andrew Wiggins (recently acquired by Miami), along with two first-round picks and three swaps.

Knicks: Possibly needing to part with Mikal Bridges or Karl-Anthony Towns in a multi-team deal to satisfy Milwaukee’s ask for draft capital.

Timberwolves: Despite being a “long shot” due to limited draft picks, they’re still in the mix, as Giannis is reportedly interested in teaming up with Anthony Edwards.

In light of Antetokounmpo’s calf injury, the Bucks face a tight deadline to make a decision. Consequently, any franchise eager to land Giannis must act swiftly and strategically to finalize the deal.

