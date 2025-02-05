The Super Bowl is an event that has produced many curiosities throughout history. In the long journey of the NFL, 58 finals have been played, marking great moments in the sport. At the same time, however, other strange trends have emerged, such as the curse of the coin toss.

The coin toss is a traditional act that takes place minutes before each NFL game in which a referee flips a coin and the team that picks the correct number gets the option of either receiving or defending the ball in the first quarter. It has been played since the first ever league final in 1967. As time went by, it became one of the most mentioned curiosities in the Super Bowl.

The purpose of the coin toss is to determine which team starts with the ball, which can be a strategic advantage. Although it is an act that is resolved quickly and randomly. Despite the seemingly simple moment, there is a series of emotions that make the coin toss not go unnoticed, building a series of theories around the curse of the coin toss.

What is the coin toss curse?

The “Coin Toss Curse” is a trend in which NFL fans and members believe that the team that wins the coin toss before the Super Bowl will lose the game. Although there is no real evidence to support it, the superstition has circulated for years, fueled by coincidence and the symbolic importance of the coin toss to start the game.

Referee Bill Vinovich talks to linebacker Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs before the coin toss at the end of regulation of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024

Generally speaking, the idea of this curse is that winning the coin toss could be an omen of bad luck for the team that does so, as several times the team that won the coin toss has lost the Super Bowl. There are cases that illustrate this trend.

Teams that have suffered the curse

Throughout Super Bowl history, several teams that won the coin toss at the start of the game ended up losing the game, fueling the idea of the “Coin Toss Curse” as a superstition with increasing prevalence. These are some of the teams that have suffered from the coin toss curse.

Cincinnati Bengals (2022)

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals waits for the coin toss before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022

The Bengals were one of the last teams to suffer the curse of the coin toss in Super Bowl LVI, losing to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in a very close game that was decided by a Rams touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

San Francisco 49ers (2020)

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a catch in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida

The last team to suffer from the coin toss curse was the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 (2020). The 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, who staged an impressive comeback in the second half, especially behind the stellar performance of Patrick Mahomes. Superstition was a highlight as head coach Kyle Shanahan’s team came close to winning.

Atlanta Falcons (2017)

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons awaits the overtime coin toss with Dont’a Hightower of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51

The Atlanta Falcons won the coin toss in Super Bowl 51, but lost the final to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in a historic comeback that ended in a 28-34 overtime victory. The Falcons had a big lead in the first half, but many attributed their loss to the curse of the coin toss.

Seattle Seahawks (2015)

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLIX

Despite winning the coin toss in Super Bowl 49, the Seahawks were defeated by the New England Patriots in one of the most dramatic finishes in history. Seattle led 24-14 early in the fourth quarter. However, the Patriots, led by Tom Brady, staged an impressive comeback, scoring 14 points in the final quarter to win 28-24.

New England Patriots (2008)

Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott performs the coin toss before the New York Giants take on the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008

The Patriots have not always benefited from the curse of the coin toss that affected their rivals in the NFL finals. In Super Bowl XLII, New England, who were favored to win, lost to the New York Giants in a surprise 14-17 defeat. Of course the Brady’s team won the pregame coin toss.

Other teams affected by the coin toss curse

In addition to the aforementioned cases, other NFL franchises have suffered from the coin toss curse. There is the case of the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, which is the first case of the coin toss curse. The Dallas Cowboys also suffered it twice in the 1970s. Later in time, the Kansas City Chiefs lost under the curse in 2021, while the San Francisco 49ers also did so in 2013.