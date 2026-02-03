Bulls and Celtics’ updated lineups after trade involving Nikola Vucevic and Anfernee Simons

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls put their differences aside and completed a shocking trade in the 2025-26 NBA season. As Nikola Vucevic and Anfernee Simons change organizations, we take a look at the updated lineup for each team in the Eastern Conference.

After adding Simons to the rotation, the Bulls could now start the following lineup going forward. Simons could enter the team as a point guard, taking over at that position for Ayo Dosunmu. The rest of the lineup could feature Coby White at shooting guard, Matas Buzelis as small forward, Isaac Okoro at power forward, and Patrick Williams filling in for the departing Vucevic at center.

As for the Celtics, Simons’ departure leaves a plethora of options. However, one likely lineup for Joe Mazzulla could feature: Payton Pritchard as PG, Jaylen Brown at SG, Derrick White and Sam Hauser as forwards, and Vucevic could replace Neemias Queta at center. However, due to his current form, Mazzulla may decide to have Vucevic enter from the bench as he arrives in Boston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…