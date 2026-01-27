NBA Rumors: Insider gives surprising prediction about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks recently received the grim news that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be sidelined for four to six weeks after suffering a calf injury during Friday’s 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets. However, according to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, there could be even worse news on the horizon for Milwaukee fans.

During an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, Spears stated his belief that Friday’s matchup against the Nuggets was Antetokounmpo’s final game in a Bucks uniform. He argued that the organization actually has more to gain than to lose if the Greek Freak does not return to the court for them.

“I think he’s played his last game in a Bucks uniform,” Spears noted. “There’s so much benefit from him not playing. One, you could make a trade for him with Atlanta, and get that piece, that generational piece—maybe the No. 1 or No. 2 pick. If you play him and they win, it just pushes back their potential pick further, so to me, it benefits them to sit him”.

While speculation regarding a potential departure has swirled since the offseason, the possibility of Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee feels more real than ever. The team is currently struggling, and the two-time MVP has consistently voiced his desire to remain with a championship-caliber roster.

The Bucks have won just four of their last 10 games and currently hold a disappointing 18-26 record. That mark is expected to deteriorate further during Giannis’ extended absence, which is projected to last at least a month.

Potential destinations for Antetokounmpo

Since before the season began, rumors of a Giannis exit have circulated league-wide, with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat frequently mentioned as top suitors.

However, Spears pointed to a trade with the Atlanta Hawks as a logical fit, citing Atlanta’s significant draft capital—specifically the 2026 first-round pick acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans—as a key bargaining chip.

“The Hawks make sense,” Spears added. “You get the pick from Atlanta coming from New Orleans. Obviously, the Bucks have a good pick that potentially gives them two Top 5 picks. Get Zaccharie Risacher back, and you put Giannis in a spot to be with Jalen Johnson and be very competitive. The Bucks are in a tough position where both sides have to win”.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on whether the Bucks will move Antetokounmpo before the February 5 trade deadline or wait for better offers during the offseason. What remains certain is that Giannis will be away from the court for some time, and there is a growing sense that his legendary era in Milwaukee has reached its conclusion.