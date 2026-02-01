NY Knicks reportedly encounter setback in pursuit of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

The future of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is generating significant buzz, with numerous teams reportedly eyeing a move. One team emerging as a potential destination for the “Greek Freak” are the New York Knicks, though they face challenges in their pursuit to acquire him for the remainder of the season.

NBA insider James L. Edwards III reports that the Knicks face obstacles in their quest for Antetokounmpo due to the diminished value of alternative trade options with the Bucks.

Edwards III highlights that Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns could feature in a potential deal to bring Antetokounmpo to New York. However, the decreased trade value presents a complication for the Knicks, and the Bucks may explore other avenues.

While there’s uncertainty if Towns or Bridges are not appealing to Milwaukee in a potential trade, it raises questions on the next move for Giannis, who has spent 13 years with the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on.

Antetokounmpo’s potential suitors

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for Antetokounmpo. Draymond Green has issued a clear statement on his stance regarding the rumors of the Greek Freak joining the Warriors.

The following organizations are keen on signing Giannis:

Miami Heat

New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers

Atlanta Hawks

With numerous options as the trade deadline approaches, the decision lies with Antetokounmpo to find the best fit for the remainder of his career. The Knicks will need to contend with competing franchises to make a compelling offer to land the superstar this season.

