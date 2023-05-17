When the Sixers went after James Harden, they hoped to immediately become title contenders. However, The Beard has failed to change things in Philadelphia as the team’s wait to make the Conference Finals continues.

Unlike last year, when the 76ers decided to run things back, the front office has already made a significant change by firing head coach Doc Rivers. Now, the question is whether they’ll head into next season with a similar roster or more changes will be made.

Harden’s future will be one of the biggest talking points this offseason, since he has a player option for the 2023-24 campaign before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024. But it looks like he wants to hit the open market this summer.

Rumor: James Harden intends to become a free agent this offseason

(Via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report)

“Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer in order to secure a long-term deal, league sources tell Bleacher Report.

“… The Houston Rockets have long been a rumored destination, but sources say Harden will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself, sources say.”

Haynes added that, considering Harden’s desire to be part of a competitive team, the Sixers remain the “logical” option for him. The Beard, however, said after the loss to the Celtics that his partnership with Joel Embiid was just getting started.

“We’re only one year in,” Harden said. “We played against a team that’s been together for quite a few years now. They were in the finals last year so they know what it takes to get back there and this is only Year 1 for us, full year so it was great.”

We shouldn’t expect him to make a decision anytime soon, so Harden could be involved in another months-long saga regarding his future. In the meantime, we’ll have to keep an eye on how the Sixers move forward after falling short again.