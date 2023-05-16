The Philadelphia 76ers failed to get the job done — again. Despite having one of the best rosters in the NBA, Joel Embiid and company fell short in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third consecutive season.

That’s the fourth time in five years that the Sixers have failed to get past that stage. Brett Brown couldn’t get them over the hump, and Doc Rivers obviously didn’t do much to improve them either.

So, now that the season has come to an end and he could opt out of the final year of his contract, James Harden could find a new home for next season. Here, we’ll discuss three teams that make sense.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Teams For James Harden

3. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic didn’t find much success this season, at least in terms of wins. But their core is developing at an impressive rate, and they’re reportedly looking to add a veteran guard to help with playmaking duties.

The Magic want to play jumbo lineups as often as possible, and Harden could help them in that regard as a shooting guard running the point. They have shooters, youth, and money.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Reports stated that Harden didn’t want to play for Doc Rivers anymore. So, now that Daryl Morey — unsurprisingly — chose him over the coach, he might reconsider his alleged desire to leave the organization.

The Philadelphia 76ers dominated in the regular season, and he obviously developed a strong rapport with Joel Embiid — both on and off the court. He could run it back and then test free agency next season.

1. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in bringing Harden back, which is a bit of a surprise after the way he left the team. But he’s also allegedly looking to bury the hatchet and go back to where he became an all-time great.

Of course, the Rockets won’t be ready to compete right now, but they have a promising roster with a solid coach, and more than enough cash to spare. It’s a fitting end for his career.