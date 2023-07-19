James Harden seems to have made up his mind. Even though the Philadelphia 76ers made an effort to get him not long ago, the 33-year-old reportedly wants to be traded before the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Beard is believed to be interested in a move to the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Sixers are not making things easy. In fact, word on the street was that they hope to convince Harden to stay.

Philadelphia still has the power in this negotiations, and it looks like it’s not willing to move him anytime soon. Far from preparing to find Harden a new home quickly, the player could still be part of its roster for training camp.

Rumor: James Harden could report to Sixers’ training camp

“If this saga does drag out through September and until media day on Oct. 2, Harden is expected at this point to report to training camp, according to league sources,” Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports.

“You can cause far more headaches for the organization you’re trying to leave by showing up, as opposed to staying home. With both the Rockets and Nets, Harden made various trips away from the team for various nightlife activities.”

There seems to be no turning back between Harden and the 76ers, but as the weeks go by, it’s hard to predict how this situation will unfold.