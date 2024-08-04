As he competes in the Olympics, Kevin Durant is anticipating a significant contract extension with the Suns.

In mid-2021, the Phoenix Suns were on the brink of winning their first NBA championship in franchise history. However, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to turn the series around and snatch the title from the Suns.

In pursuit of that elusive championship ring, the franchise made a major move last year by acquiring the seasoned Kevin Durant. Despite a strong season alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the team fell short of their ultimate goal.

While KD is currently competing with Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Suns’ management is focused on keeping their star player. They are planning to extend his contract for one more year with a $59.7 million deal.

In an interview with The Arizona Republic, Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein stated: “The most important thing is Kevin loves being here, and we love having Kevin here.”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates making a three-point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 11, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“He’s focused on the Olympics, but we’re always having dialogue. The relationship is what matters the most. The relationship is in a great spot. I talk to (Durant’s agent) Rich Kleiman, who works with Kevin, all the time. Conversations are great not just on extension stuff, but on all things that have been going on.”

Durant’s current situation at Suns

Durant is currently competing with his national team in the Olympics, but his agent and Suns management are actively negotiating a renewal agreement. Durant became eligible to sign the extension on July 12th and has until October 21st to finalize it. His current four-year, $194 million contract is set to end after the 2025-26 season.

Phoenix Suns and the upcoming season

Last season, Durant averaged 28.5 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting. However, over the final 17 games, he averaged 22.4 points per game on 50 percent shooting. Nonetheless, fatigue from the heavy minutes played led to a noticeable drop in his performance during the latter part of the season.

For this season, Mike Budenholzer will take charge of the team and aims to position KD in a role where he can best complement Devin Booker, rather than overlap with him. Last year, this was one of the major factors contributing to Durant not shining as brightly as anticipated.

Undoubtedly, the championship will be the ultimate goal for this franchise, something they have never achieved in their history despite coming close three times. To reach that goal, they will need to face strong teams in the Western Conference throughout the season, ultimately aiming for a grand final against the best contender from the East.