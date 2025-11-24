NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers eye key Sacramento Kings player as potential addition

The Los Angeles Clippers haven’t started the season as expected. The offseason additions and preseason hype excited the fan base, especially with the unveiling of the Intuit Dome, touted as one of the premier arenas in the NBA this season. However, with a dismal 5-12 record so far, the team is reportedly exploring options to turn things around, potentially involving a key player from the Sacramento Kings.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Clippers could be interest in a deal that would bring DeMar DeRozan to Los Angeles. “DeMar DeRozan, the 36-year-old whom league sources say is garnering interest from the LA Clippers, has a partial guarantee on his contract for next season (approximately \$10 million of his \$25.7 million),” Amick wrote.

With potential interest in DeRozan and the Kings reportedly open to offers for almost every player on their roster except two, the Clippers could bolster their lineup, which is currently missing key players like Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal due to injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite James Harden’s leadership, the Clippers have yet to exhibit consistent, high-level performance this season. It seems to be an opportune moment for the team to make critical roster decisions to reverse their fortunes in the ongoing regular season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Clippers’ reported decision on John Collins

In part of their rumored strategy to reinforce the squad for the remainder of the season, John Collins is reportedly a name the Clippers are considering placing on the trade market, aiming to acquire an impactful player who can aid head coach Tyronn Lue.

Advertisement

see also HC Tyronn Lue says he is not surprised about what’s happening with the Clippers

According to Forbes’ Evan Sidery, the Clippers plan to shop Collins to also match salary requirements in a potential trade for a more potent asset. “The Clippers will shop John Collins on the trade market in hopes of finding a more impactful fit. Collins’ $26.6 million expiring contract allows Los Angeles to match salary on a larger contract in a deal,” Sidery wrote on his X account.

Advertisement

Given the current scenario, Clippers fans are eagerly anticipating positive developments for the remainder of the season, as the team’s performance thus far has fallen short of expectations, and they are eager for a turnaround.

SurveyCould DeMar DeRozan be a great fit in the Los Angeles Clippers? Could DeMar DeRozan be a great fit in the Los Angeles Clippers? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement