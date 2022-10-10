The Golden State Warriors could be forced to trade Draymond Green in the aftermath of his altercation with Jordan Poole.

Draymond Green is one of the biggest reasons why the Golden State Warriors have found that much success. But as impactful as he's been, he's also been way too emotional for his own good and has failed as a leader over and over.

It happened in 2016 when he got himself suspended in the NBA Finals. Then, it happened again in his altercation with Kevin Durant. Now, he's put the dynasty's future in jeopardy by sucker-punching Jordan Poole.

So, now that he's aging and the Dubs are in a tough spot in terms of the salary cap, the Warriors might as well decide to cut ties with him once and for all. But what teams could actually trade for him? Let's find out.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Destinations For Draymond Green

3. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have kept tabs on Draymond Green for years. He'd be a natural fit for a roster that's craving more defense and another playmaker next to Damian Lillard, and he could give them the competitive fire they crave so much.

Green's screen-setting and ball-handling could take some big pressure off Lillard's shoulders. The Blazers could have a lite version of the Splash Brothers with Lillard and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

It's not a secret that Draymond Green and LeBron James are quite close friends. Some may even think that they're way too close. Green has repeatedly lauded James even when he's not playing and claimed he would be in attendance when he passes Kareem's record.

Green is also a Klutch Sports athlete, and we know who really runs this league. So, we wouldn't be shocked at all if this is just a stunt to try and force his way to the Los Angeles Lakers.

1. Detroit Pistons

According to several rumors and reports, Green has always wanted to play for the Detroit Pistons. He's a Michigan native and grew up rooting for those hard-fighting, defensive-minded teams.

The Pistons could use a veteran to smooth the transition. They've put together a promising squad with plenty of talent, so adding a defensive anchor and experienced leader might as well be just what they need.