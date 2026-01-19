NBA Rumors: Lakers are only willing to consider trading Austin Reaves if the return includes a specific superstar

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a complicated position this NBA season, coming off several losses marked by inconsistency and defensive breakdowns. Those struggles are increasing internal pressure to explore potential moves ahead of the February 5 trade deadline, and while one name consistently surfaces in trade speculation, moving Austin Reaves remains highly unlikely.

Austin Reaves was once viewed as a short-term surprise, but he has firmly established himself as a core piece for the Lakers. His development has been so significant that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has fielded numerous trade inquiries for the guard over the past year.

NBA analyst Jason McIntyre recently reported on The Herd that the Lakers have rejected 20 trade offers involving Reaves during that span. According to the report, Los Angeles would only consider moving him in a blockbuster deal that returns two NBA superstars.

“There are reports out there that the Lakers have turned down, wait for it, 20 offers in the last year for Austin Reaves,” McIntyre said. “The report goes on to say Pelinka is only interested in dealing Reaves in a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic. I did laugh when I first heard that.”

Nikola Jokic during an NBA game with the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers and the value placed on Reaves

While the asking price may seem unrealistic, it reflects how highly the Lakers value Reaves internally. The 27-year-old is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game during the 2025–26 season while shooting 50.7 percent from the field, making this the most productive year of his career.

Reaves has become far more than a complementary player, emerging as a reliable offensive option and a consistent presence alongside the team’s stars. His performance places him firmly in the conversation for a potential first All-Star selection in 2026.

The chances of such a trade happening

Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks remains uncertain. Milwaukee currently sits 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 17–24 record, fueling speculation about whether the two-time MVP could request a move before the deadline or during the offseason.

If Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, becomes available, any Lakers offer would almost certainly include Reaves.

However, Nikola Jokic is not viewed as a realistic target. The Denver Nuggets are third in the Western Conference at 29–14, and there has been no indication that the Serbian star is interested in leaving a roster that continues to win even in his absence.