When was the last time LeBron James didn’t start in the NBA All-Star Game? Lakers star snubbed in 2026

We are approaching one of the most anticipated dates on the NBA calendar, as the All-Star Game is scheduled for February 15. On Monday, the league officially announced the All-Star starters, and one historic development immediately stood out: the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar LeBron James was not selected as a starter, marking a rare moment in league history and sparking league-wide discussion.

The last time LeBron James was not an All-Star starter in a meaningful sense dates back to his rookie season in 2003–04. That year, James finished seventh in fan voting among Eastern Conference guards, trailing Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady, and Jason Kidd. He was also not chosen as a reserve by the coaches, making it the only season in his 23-year career in which he did not appear in the All-Star Game at all.

More recently, in 2025, James technically did not start the All-Star Game despite being voted into the starting lineup and extending his record streak of consecutive starts. He ultimately did not play due to foot and ankle discomfort, announcing his absence roughly 90 minutes before tip-off. While the selection still counted on paper, the 2026 omission from the starting lineup represents the first true break in his long-standing All-Star dominance.

The Western Conference starters feature an elite group of star power: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs). On paper, it is a loaded lineup that reflects the depth of talent in the conference, but it still feels unusual without LeBron James. For the first time, James sees his streak of 21 consecutive All-Star starts come to an end.

Eastern Conference starters

The Eastern Conference starters are Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Tyrese Maxey(Philadelphia 76ers), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), and Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics).

One of the biggest storylines in the East is Tyrese Maxey earning his first career All-Star start. After a breakout season with the 76ers, Maxey’s selection represents a major milestone and a well-earned recognition of his growth into one of the league’s most dynamic guards.

Notable absences from the starting lineups

As is always the case with NBA All-Star voting, the announcement sparks debate over who was left out. In the West, Victor Wembanyama earns his first career All-Star start in just his third season, winning a fan-vote tiebreaker over Anthony Edwards. While Wembanyama’s selection is historic, Edwards stands out as one of the most notable omissions, alongside other high-profile names such as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, both of whom are enjoying strong seasons with their respective teams.

In the East, the most glaring absence is Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who continues to perform at an elite level while keeping Cleveland firmly in the conference race. Another name frequently mentioned is LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets, whose individual brilliance remains evident, but whose team record appears to have hurt his chances in the voting process.

