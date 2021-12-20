In the wake of yet another injury, an NBA analyst claimed that Anthony Davis' run with the Los Angeles Lakers may not end in the best possible way. This is why he believes they could end up trading Davis.

The 2021-22 NBA season hasn't begun well for the Los Angeles Lakers. Or at least, they're not where they were expected to be at this point. And, except for LeBron James, pretty much everyone has been in the eye of the storm for their poor start.

Of course, head coach Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook, who failed to impress at the beginning, received most of the criticism. But they were not alone, as Anthony Davis has also been singled out for the team's problems.

Davis, who got off to a promising start to life in LA by being part of the team that won the 2020 NBA ring in the Orlando bubble, has failed to find his best level in the league. That's why an NBA analyst believes his stint at the Lakers could end in a trade.

NBA analyst suggests Lakers could trade Anthony Davis

"I can see the Anthony Davis era with the Lakers ending with him being traded. This is not working, LeBron is at the end of his run and AD is at the end of his run," Jason Smith of Fox Sports Radio claimed.

"So now, we gotta get 3 guys that we can pay to come in here that are going to go win championships together and we're redoing the Lakers,"he added. Well, he may have a point, but it still looks like a bold take.

Davis, 28, has way more playing years ahead of him than most of his current teammates. Yes, he may have struggled to perform at his best for the last couple of seasons, but injuries have also prevented him from playing better. Then again, he'll obviously need to turn up his game at some point. But that won't happen for at least four weeks, as he has recently suffered a knee injury.