Historically, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t found much trouble getting the best players in the NBA. The shiny lights of Hollywood and the team’s history of success has lured superstars like LeBron James to Southern California.

That’s why as crazy as it may sound at first, one can never rule out the Lakers whenever a big-time player from a small-market team enters the trade block or is rumored to be available.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, that could be the case with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, stating that GM Rob Pelinka has had him on his radar for quite a while now.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Keeping Tabs On Trae Young

“The Lakers have pursued other star guards, including Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, and Kyrie Irving,” reported Buha. “Even into this summer, there were some in the organization, including James, who still had an interest in pursuing Irving, though the front office ultimately prioritized continuity.”

“Trae Young has long been on Los Angeles’ radar, depending on how his situation unfolds in Atlanta,” the report continued.

Young has been tangled up in multiple rumors and narratives already, and he’s also represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, just like LeBron, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, and even Cam Reddish.

How Many Years Does Trae Young Have Left In His Contract?

Young is entering the second season of a fully guaranteed, $215,159,700 five-year max contract extension. He has an early termination option for the 2026-27 season worth $48,967,380, or he could become an unrestricted free agent after the 2027-28 season.