Warriors coach Steve Kerr expresses concern over Stephen Curry’s return

The Golden State Warriors have already missed a considerable number of NBA regular-season games without their star Stephen Curry, who continues to deal with his injury. Steve Kerr acknowledged the challenge and emphasized that the team will take the necessary measures, exercising patience and wisdom while prioritizing Steph’s health.

Kerr, in a press conference, addressed the harsh reality of the situation. “It hasn’t changed, but it’s actually a conversation now,” Kerr said. “The way I would phrase it is, we want to see him. [But] we’re not bringing him back [just] for the play in game. He needs to play some games, and we need to give him a runway if this is going to work. And we are running out of games.”

The Warriors have maintained two key points over the past month: there is no deadline for Curry to return before the team decides whether to shut him down, and Curry wants to come back, doing everything humanly possible to do so.

Advertisement

Last injury update for Curry

The Dubs’ franchise star received another update on the patella-femoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee that has kept him out for 23 games and counting. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry continues to make “good” progress, but he will miss another week as the team aims to get him into a 5-on-5 scrimmage in the coming days.

Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors watches play.

This latest update raises questions about whether Curry will have enough time to make a proper return this season. Another week of recovery will leave Curry, at best, five games in the NBA regular season to ramp up for the Warriors’ play-in tournament game.

Advertisement

Curry’s ongoing struggle

These circumstances place Curry and the Warriors in a difficult position. In the same press conference, Kerr spoke about Curry’s mindset amid the uncertainty with his injury, showing that he remains a leader even while absent from the courts.

“He’s been, at times, frustrated,” Kerr said. “He’s in a good place right now. He’s encouraged. And you know, he’s such a competitor. This matters so much to him. He loves the game so much. He loves the process of preparing for the games.”

“[And] it means a lot to [the team]. You can see the emotion. We’re all really so lucky to have him, just because it’s great for the other guys to see how much it means to him.”