With only one year left in his contract, LeBron James has to make a big decision about his future. While it remains to be seen whether he stays in Los Angeles, Lakers fans may have reasons for optimism.

The 2021-22 season was much worse than predicted for the Lakers. The Russell Westbrook experiment failed to work as expected, the team struggled on both ends of the floor and it ended up missing the playoffs.

Even though Frank Vogel is gone and Darvin Ham seems to bring renewed optimism to Los Angeles, there are still doubts about the future of the team. Especially because LeBron James is a free agent next year.

The King's contract situation is drawing a lot of speculation around the league, and it obviously worries the Purple and Gold. However, there seems to be an encouraging update for Lakers fans.

Report: LeBron James held 'productive' meeting about Lakers contract extension

"LeBron James and the Lakers had a "productive" discussion about their future together on Thursday, Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports Group, told ESPN," Dave McMenamin reported. "No new deal has been agreed upon yet, however, sources said.

"James and Paul met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka as well as new Lakers coach Darvin Ham in the war room at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo, California, on Thursday. It was the first day James was eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Lakers."

Many things have been said about LeBron's thoughts about his future, yet it seems that we could continue to see him in Los Angeles for a few more years. The Lakers would love that, but the ball is in James' court.