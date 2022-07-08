NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Los Angeles Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook before training camp, as LeBron James is eager to join forces with Kyrie Irving again.

How would you feel if you heard that your boss and co-workers were actively trying to replace you? Do you think it could affect the workplace chemistry or your performance? Well, that's the case with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

As it usually happens in the NBA, Westbrook has already heard all the noise and the chatter about a potential swap for Kyrie Irving. That has to be awkward as you're looking to run it back and be better in your second season with the team.

That's why NBA insiders Marc Stein and Richard Staple believe the Lakers need to move Westbrook before training camp. Otherwise, the situation could turn worse before it turns better.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Need To Trade Russell Westbrook Before Training Camp

"Russ has heard the noise about trade talks and it could create a conundrum if Irving isn't traded by training camp," Staple wrote. "Russ is a strong minded person and will do his best to play better if it so happens that he's still on the team, but it will create intense awkwardness behind the scenes."

"Marc Stein 'heavily' believes a Kyrie trade to the Lakers gets done. In previous trade talks with other teams, they didn't want to add picks and they didn't want to buy him out," Staple added. "Stein says both LeBron and Kyrie want the reunion 'badly', and that Russ returning to the Lakers would be an untenable situation because of all of the noise of trade talks."

Westbrook is used to hearing those kinds of reports throughout his entire career. But everybody's got a breaking point. Also, it's not like he was a good fit in L.A. anyway, so a divorce could also benefit him.

As for Kyrie, well, LeBron seems to know how to deal with him and keep him in line, if that's possible. However, the Lakers must be aware of his history of MIA and off-court antics, which isn't what they need after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.