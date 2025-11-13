HC Tyronn Lue says he is not surprise about what’s happening with the Clippers

Expectations were high for what the Los Angeles Clippers could achieve during the initial stretch of the regular season. However, their 3-8 record in the first 11 games is a stark reflection of a team that, despite boasting marquee talent on the roster, has struggled to find its rhythm. Coach Tyronn Lue, however, remains unsurprised by this development.

“I don’t know why people are so shocked. It happens every year. We go through the same thing every year,” Lue stated to the media following their 130-116 defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

Lue further noted that it’s only a matter of time before things start to swing in their favor, pointing out that the team has already lost critical players to injury. Bradley Beal for example will be sidelined for the entire season due to a left hip injury.

“We just have to figure out our rotations and determine who needs to play. It’s been an ongoing issue since I’ve been here, but we’ll sort it out and proceed from there,” Lue assured while addressing the recurring challenges the Clippers face.

Lue’s insights on executive support

As the Clippers strive to turn their season around in the upcoming games, Lue shared the encouraging words he received from the franchise executives, addressing the current challenges they’re encountering.

“If anyone can do this, it’s you. You’ve done it before. You’ve been consistent since you’ve been here. We have full confidence in your ability to turn this around. This is my responsibility, but we’ll see,” Lue quoted the message from Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank.

Message to the Clippers’ faithful

Reflecting on both his discussions with executives and his views on the prevailing situation and injuries, Lue conveyed a heartfelt message to the fan base, sharing in their disappointment over the team’s current performance.

“I’m upset too. It is what it is. When you don’t have your best player and your third best player in Brad, it’s tough. When you structure training camp and preseason around certain guys, your core guys, and they’re not there, it takes some time to get used to others taking on new roles… Stay patient. Be patient,“ Lue said.

