With the NBA season just around the corner, we take a look at the top three candidates to take home the MVP award.

The NBA season is about to begin, meaning the best players on Earth will go toe to toe to fight for the ultimate prize: the Larry O'Brien trophy. But before they get to that, they first need to get past the regular season.

It's not easy to endure a full 82-game season, let alone lead your team to success, especially if you don't have the best supporting cast around you. That's what makes a handful of players stand out from the rest of the pack.

So, even though earning MVP honors isn't the same as winning an NBA championship, this could be as good as it gets for some players. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 3 candidates to win MVP this season.

NBA Rumors: Top 3 Candidates For MVP

3. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been snubbed of the MVP award in back-to-back seasons. He's posted MVP-caliber seasons for years now, and he won't let anybody in the league outplay him this time around.

Embiid has the best supporting cast of his career now. The Philadelphia 76ers have officially entered 'championship-or-bust' time with James Harden helping him carry the load offensively.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been doing spectacular things so often that it somehow feels like we're taking him for granted. But leading one of the best teams in the league in nearly every major category isn't normal.

The Greek Freak is the most athletic player in the Association. He can play and guard all five spots, and he continues to make strides and improve as a shooter. There's literally nothing he can't do.

1. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic enters the NBA season as the leading candidate to win MVP for the second straight year. This time, however, it'll be tough to snub him if he leads the Dallas Mavericks to a top-5 spot in the Western Conference.

Doncic is a generational player already, and he's got the skills that could make him one of the greatest players to ever do it. He doesn't have that much talent around him, and that will put his leadership to the test.