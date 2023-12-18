The Golden State Warriors have a Draymond Green problem right now. The four-time NBA champion is currently serving a suspension, and there’s no timetable for his potential return to the court.

Green was suspended indefinitely by the league after being involved in several physical altercations throughout the course of his career, even being ejected twice and suspended once this season before his latest incident.

All the buzz surrounding him has led some people to believe that it’s about time the Warriors move on from him. Needless to say, there would be no shortage of teams interested in a former Defensive Player of the Year.

With that in mind, projections and insiders state that the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings could be after him.

Multiple Teams Could Pursue Green

“The Dallas Mavericks are the team most likely to acquire Green with +210 odds, followed by the LA Lakers with +300 odds,” reported Sportskeeda. “Behind the Lakers in second place are the Cleveland Cavaliers in third with +500 odds, who are tied with the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.”

Nonetheless, whether the Warriors want to part ways with him is a different story. According to GM Mike Dunleavy, the team will use the next couple of weeks to try to get everything finely tuned without him, so they could only get better once he’s back.

“If we can do well without him, I’m confident we can do great with him,” Dunleavy told The Athletic. “And that’ll be part of the evaluation. And look, it times out pretty well over this next stage. We’re going to have a good idea of where we’re going to be in the standings, in the playoff race as it leads up to the trade deadline. And the trade deadline is probably when you’re going to have your best offers, your best deals available and all that.”

His Team Will Help Him

Instead of letting him go or turning their back on him, the organization will work closely with him to make sure he gets the help and counseling he needs to keep his emotions in check:

“I think it’s about helping him, assisting him with this,” Dunleavy said. “The incidents, they’ve been more frequent. I think they’ve been more frequent. And that’s a red flag. I’m not sure how we treat him differently, I think again it’s trying to get him the appropriate help to remedy this and at the same time, when these situations arise, what are the strategies, what are the things he can do, we can do, to not make them go over the top. And I think that’s what we’ll be seeking to look at over the coming weeks and months and frankly something that will just continue throughout his career. I think it’s the right resolution.”

It’s nice to know that the organization has your back. Likewise, now it’ll be up to Green to pay them back and finally keep his temper and character in check to help them get back to the mountaintop.