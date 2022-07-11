Though trade talks for Kevin Durant seem to be going slow, the Miami Heat are reportedly not giving up on the Brooklyn Nets star, who is seen as their priority target for next season.

The rumor mill has not been the same since Kevin Durant requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. Though many have speculated about it after the team lost to the Celtics last season, no one saw it coming just a few days after Kyrie Irving picked up his player option.

KD's desire to leave immediately drew interest from much of the league, though he would have two preferred destinations: Phoenix or Miami. Despite neither of them may have what the Nets expect in return, the Heat look determined to making it happen.

Miami was just one win away from the 2022 NBA Finals and finished first in the East even in an injury-marred year, so imagine what it could do with a star like Durant in its mix. Therefore, the Heat are expected to exhaust all options before switching their attention to other players.

Rumor: Heat to exhaust all options for Kevin Durant

"Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald tweeted.

"Andy and Sean were chatting at their hotel. Heat determined to exhaust all options to acquire Durant before pursuing anything else significant. Donovan Mitchell obviously looms as an option, though he hasn't requested trade and Jazz isn't shopping him."

Durant has four more years under contract, which gives all the leverage to the Nets. He could push to join Miami, but the only thing that will ultimately matter for Brooklyn is whether the Heat can afford its asking price. It looks complicated, but as long as Pat Riley is pulling the strings, you can never write Miami off.