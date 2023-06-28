Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have that toxic-relationship dynamic. They’re constantly teasing and threatening each other and stealing the NBA headlines just to get right back to each other.

But abusive relationships don’t last forever, not even in the NBA. They’re both holding each other hostage, and something’s gotta give eventually, which is why some believe this could be the beginning of the end of them.

And according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat will continue to wait patiently until the seven-time All-Star finally requests a trade away from Rip City.

Miami Heat Will Wait For Damian Lillard

“Damian Lillard’s decision to give the Portland Trail Blazers more time to improve their roster hasn’t dissuaded the Heat,” reported Jackson “According to multiple sources, the Heat has decided to wait patiently for Lillard to make a decision because they view him as a player worth waiting for.”

“The Heat’s plans to aggressively pursue a trade for the seven-time All-Star were put on a temporary hold on Monday night when Lillard opted to give the Portland Trail Blazers more time to try to construct a contending team,” added Jackson. “Generally, business is going on as usual around the league. Teams expect Damian Lillard to be in Portland. But there’s hope around the Heat that Lillard eventually will ask for a trade.”

The Heat will continue to play the waiting game, even risking missing the train on other free agents or trades because of him. It might not be the wisest call, but it could all be worth it.