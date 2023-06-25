Oklahoma City Thunder want the upcoming season to be better than last, they are willing to do anything so that nothing gets in the way of their future project with a European player.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s options are quite limited, but they are focused on using their young players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to build a solid base of players who can take the franchise to the playoffs.

The 2022-2023 season was disappointing for OKC, they had the worst record in the Western Conference with 24 wins and 58 losses, but the good news is that they didn’t lose any players due to injuries.

Who is the Serbian player that OKC could use in the 2023-2024 season?

The Serbian player is Vasilije Micic, Oklahoma City Thunder has his draft rights, he is playing in the Turkish League and recently he decided that he wants to play in the NBA and he is willing to play for $7m or less for some contender team.

The information was disclosed by Christos Tsaltas for @SportalgrG, but it is likely that the Oklahoma City Thunder will include Micic in some kind of trade to profit from some young player.