The New York Knicks played relatively well during the 2022-2023 season, they reached the playoffs where Josh Hart had his first preseason games, they lost in the conference semifinals against the Miami Heat.

At the end of the regular season the Knicks closed with a record of 47-53 (.573), they were the third best team in the Atlantic Division and in the conference they finished in the 5th spot, that gave them access to the First Round where they won 4-1 over Cleveland.

Josh Hart was drafted by the Utah Jazz during the 2017 NBA Draft, he was a 30th overall pick but he never played for the Jazz as he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers where he played his first years until 2019.

What did the New York Knicks decide about Josh Hart?

According to multiple sources cited by ESPN and Wojnarowski, the New York Kicks will extend Josh Hart’s player option until midnight on Thursday, June 29. His player option is set at $12.9m, they want Hart to stick around for at least one more season.

So far the Knicks have a good roster for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, they expect Immanuel Quickley and Jericho Sims to recover to start the new season with the best players, if Hart signs a new deal it will be the a similar roster.