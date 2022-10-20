Some young stars are ready to take the NBA by storm right out of the gate. Find out who they are right here.

Throughout NBA history, some rookies have proven their worth since day one. They don't need an adjustment period and can go toe-to-toe with the LeBron James or Kevin Durants of the game just like veterans.

Luka Doncic and Trae Young are two recent examples of that trend. They didn't need a lot of time before showcasing their skills, and they continue to get better as two of the league's rising stars.

Notably, this NBA Draft class also features plenty of intriguing talents. And even though they may not be as good as Doncic and Young were right away, they'll still make some noise. Check out the top 3 leading candidates to win ROY.

NBA Rumors: 3 Leading Candidates To Win Rookie Of The Year

3. Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin wasn't a top-5 pick, but his confidence is at an all-time high anyway. He took 7'3'' Kristaps Porzingis to the rim in his very first official NBA play, putting him in a poster and proving that he can score like the best of them.

Mathurin has already made a big splash off the bench for the Indiana Pacers. He's knocking down shots from all three levels at an impressive pace, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him end on top of the ROY race at the end of the year.

2. Jabari Smith Jr.

Most insiders and analysts predicted Jabari Smith Jr. to be the first-overall pick this year. He'll play with a chip on his shoulder after falling to the third spot and he's got the skill set to be a Hall of Famer once it's all said and done.

Smith Jr. has a strap for an arm. He can knock down shots from downtown like a shooting guard, and has the potential to be an elite inside-out defender as well. The Houston Rockets will give him as many shots as he can handle.

1. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero had one of the most impressive NBA debuts of all time, putting up 27 points with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 11/18 shooting. That was just a glimpse of what he's capable of doing on a nightly basis.

Banchero was the most NBA-ready prospect in his class. He's got the handles and playmaking skills of a guard, and a beautiful, efficient shooting stroke. The Orlando Magic may have finally found their franchise cornerstone.