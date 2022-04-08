With the New Orleans Pelicans having a big shot at making the NBA playoffs, we might be on the verge of witnessing Zion Williamson's season debut.

When on the floor, Zion Williamson has looked more like a 10-year veteran than a 21-year-old. His raw power and athleticism made the New Orleans Pelicans ignore the red flags about his health and commit their future to his development.

But Zion's never-ending struggles with his weight and his health have set their project back a couple of seasons. He hasn't even been able to play at all this year after suffering multiple setbacks in his foot rehab.

Fortunately, though, it seems like those woes could be a thing of the past. The former first-overall pick is taking part in scrimmages and some even expect him to make his season debut in the play-in tournament.

NBA News: Zion Williamson Is Playing Scrimmages

“He’s playing in more of a controlled scrimmage. That where he’s progressed to. Past that, there’s no update on him," Pelicans coach Willie Green told ESPN. "He is where he is. The beauty of it is that it’s good to see him on the floor. I think he’s feeling more normal, the fact that he gets to play basketball. That’s what he wants to do. That’s what he loves to do. We just want him to get as healthy as he can and continue to progress in that way.”

Zion Is Expected To Play This Season, Says His Stepdad

While his coach didn't want to make a commitment, Zion's stepdad Lee Anderson all but guaranteed that Williamson will be on the court to try and help his team clinch a playoff berth in the play-in tournament:

"I expect him to play. If you were to ask Zion, I'm sure he would probably say the same thing," Anderson said. "But with just a couple of games left, with the magnitude of what's going on in New Orleans and the opportunity to qualify for the play-in game and possibly get into a seven-game series, that would be off the charts in the city of New Orleans. That would be a plus in New Orleans. That would be a plus for Zion with the way things are right now. Do I expect him to play? Certainly I do. That's on me, though. That's purely me. I don't think there's anything else that would hinder him from doing that right now."

The Pelicans finished the season strong and adding CJ McCollum added a big spark to their stagnant offense, so don't sleep on Willie Green's squad if they add Zion for the most important stretch of the season.