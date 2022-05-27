After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, Zion Williamson is expected to return to the floor and maybe extend his deal with the Pelicans. However, it remains to be seen whether he accepts New Orleans’ terms.

NBA Rumors: Pelicans have a plan for Zion Williamson, but he might not like it

The 2021-22 NBA season finished better than expected for the New Orleans Pelicans, who made the postseason despite the absence of young star Zion Williamson during the entire campaign.

Now that he’s recovered and ready to get back on the floor, both parties also have to make a decision regarding their future as Williamson heads into the final year of his rookie contract. Fortunately, the Pelicans seem to want him in New Orleans for longer.

However, their offer might not be exactly what Williamson would hope for. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the team is reluctant to tie him down to a fully guaranteed contract.

Rumor: Pelicans unwilling to offer fully guaranteed extension to Zion Williamson

"At the end of the season, when he [Zion Williamson] spoke to the media, he said that he would happily sign an extension that's put in front of him,” Windhorst said on Get Up. "But it's not that simple. Because any player in his situation would sign a 5-year, guaranteed max contract.

“But from what I have been told, the Pelicans at this point are not willing to offer a full 5 year guaranteed deal, and a lot of it is flowing down from ownership. Gayle Benson, the owner, is also the owner of the Saints and I have been told they are gonna take a football-style, Saints-style mentality with his contract negotiation.

“They will offer him a huge contract but will not guarantee all of it. If Zion accepts those terms, it still protects himself and maybe gets $100+ million guarunteed, he signs and everyting's fine. If he doesn't sign it and wants the full thing guarunteed, we could have some drama into the fall."

There are no doubts about Williamson’s talent. But his injury history is certainly concerning, which explains why the Pelicans would take this stance. Even so, they are still willing to offer him a long contract because they know he has potential to be great.