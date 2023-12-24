The Chicago Bulls have been through a complicated start to the season. And while they’ve been slightly better since Zach LaVine fell with an injury, it seems like they’re just prolonging the inevitable.

The reality is that they’re not good enough to compete and keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference. Ironically, they do have great players that could be of significant value somewhere else, which is why all eyes are set on the Windy City right now.

Most fans and analysts believe it’s just a matter of time before the Bulls go through a bit of a panic sale. That means they should have plenty of bidders lining up to make an offer for their All-Stars.

Needless to say, that puts DeMar DeRozan in the spotlight. He’s in the final year of his contract, is already a well-seasoned veteran, and has proved himself in the league over and over. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three teams that could look to make a run at him.

3 Potential Destinations For DeMar DeRozan

3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been after so many stars over the past three years or so, and they’ve gone empty-handed. Landing Jimmy Butler was a huge first step, and he’s led them to the NBA Finals twice in four years, but he needs someone who could help him carry the load as well.

DeRozan isn’t a good fit from an offensive standpoint because he’s another non-shooter. Then again, he could be their starting point guard, as he boasts over-average playmaking skills, and we already know what he’s capable of as a scorer. He’d be a nice low-risk/high-reward pickup.

The Heat shouldn’t have to give up a lot to get DeRozan on the final year of his deal, but the Bulls would be wise to target at least one of Nikola Jovic or Jaime Jaquez Jr.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were interested in signing him before he joined the Chicago Bulls. Even he admitted that he thought he was heading back home to play in California, but the Russell Westbrook deal pretty much killed all chances of that happening.

A couple of years have gone by, and the desire to come back home hasn’t faded. If anything, the Lakers could use another consistent scorer next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, once again, spacing could be an issue with him on the floor.

Getting him shouldn’t be much of an issue for the Lakers from a salary-matching standpoint. The only issue would be whether the Bulls are interested in what they could have to give, and that’s not very likely.

1. New York Knicks

Like the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks have also been in the market for a big star for quite a while, but to no avail. That’s despite playing in the basketball mecca and one of the biggest sports markets on Earth. They just can’t catch a break in free agency.

Tom Thibodeau’s team has flirted with deep postseason contention for years, and it seems like they’re always on the verge or just one piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. Perhaps DeRozan is that piece they’ve been craving.

The Knicks have plenty of draft picks to do business with, so they should have the upper hand over every single team interested in trading for DeRozan, as the Bulls will look to replenish their draft capital.