NBA Draft: Scoot Henderson ball life is run by his sisters, this is what they do for him

Scoot Henderson is on everyone’s lips, people are anxious to see him play in the NBA since everyone assures that he will be the next superstar who could surpass big names like Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, among others.

He is a very close family guy and Scoot will most likely follow that path when his NBA career begins after the 2023 NBA draft. Henderson is the example of how a player is built not only on the court but also including the family.

His life is going to change once he enters the NBA but so far all the balance he has achieved playing in the NBA G League Ignite has been in part to his family, especially his father and sisters who have helped him build his image.

What do Scoot Henderson’s sisters do for him?

According to a recent article published on ESPN by Hanif Abdurraqi, Henderson has four sisters (Onyx, Diamond, China and Christal) who currently work for him as personal assistants. They lead a large part of Henderson’s public life.

Onyx is one of the three older sisters, she is in charge of his social media accounts, Instagram being one of the channels that Scoot frequently uses to show his ball life. His other older sister, China is focused on his attire and the last of the older sisters, Diamond, is the boss of the group.

Christal is the youngest sister, she is still playing ball at the school and she is going through a similar process as Scoot since his father was the personal trainer for the whole family and he is doing the same with Christal a.k.a Moochie.