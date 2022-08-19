The Brooklyn Nets turned down the Los Angeles Lakers' offer to swap Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving for a somewhat embarrassing reason.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been actively shopping Russell Westbrook since the start of the offseason. They've made it clear that they'd rather have Kyrie Irving instead of him, yet the Brooklyn Nets don't seem all that interested.

The Nets wouldn't mind parting ways with Irving. They didn't offer him a contract extension and repeatedly called him out for his apparent lack of commitment. The only issue is that the Lakers don't have what it takes to get a deal done.

First, they refused to include two first-round picks in any potential deal. Now, NBA insider Marc Stein reports that they've changed that stand. However, the Nets have no interest in Westbook because they don't think he can help them win right now.

NBA Rumors: Nets Don't Want Russell Westbrook Because He Can't Help Them Win Now

(Transcript via Marc Stein)

"Yet sources say that the prospect of acquiring a focused Irving, or a similarly splashy acquisition, does still hold that kind of appeal to the Lakers even at the costly price. Sources confirm that they would be willing to surrender both firsts in tandem with Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract to acquire Irving (although it’s unclear if the picks would be unprotected or protected).

I’m told, however, that the Nets have steadfastly rejected that pitch.

The Nets’ current stance, sources say, is that they are unwilling to send out Irving in a trade if the deal solely brings back future assets. They apparently want win-now talent in return to part with Irving, despite all of the turmoil that has engulfed the Nets for months."

Westbrook's fall from grace has been quick and slightly humiliating. Once considered one of the best players in the world, now not even a team looking to get rid of one of their troublemaking players would take him alongside two first-round picks.