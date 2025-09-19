NBA Rumors: The strategy the Kings are using — and how it’s working to convince Kuminga

The Sacramento Kings are making waves in one of the longest and most uncertain offseason sagas, targeting Jonathan Kuminga for their roster in the upcoming NBA season. The team is reportedly employing a strategic approach that could give them an edge over the Golden State Warriors.

At the center of negotiations is Kuminga’s request for a player option in a new contract, according to ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. Another potential sticking point stems from comments made by Sacramento Kings assistant general manager BJ Armstrong, as reported on the ‘Steiny and Guru’ show on 95.7 The Game.

The remarks from Armstrong, communicated through Kuminga’s agent Aaron Turner, underline why the player’s camp is pushing for a player option. “The player option to him is super important… JK is clearly the guy that needs to sacrifice here for this to work. Okay, so that’s fine,” Turner explained. “He’s passing up opportunities where they are saying, I mean, BJ Armstrong made a strong comment to JK like we want you to be you. We don’t want you to change a thing. Play your game. He can’t do that fully in Golden State.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kings pushing hard for Kuminga

The Kings have been the team showing the most interest in Kuminga throughout this saga. They were among the first to approach the Warriors in free agency about a sign-and-trade for Kuminga. However, as Siegel reports, the Warriors rejected an offer that included Malik Monk and a protected first-round draft pick. The organization has since closed the door on further sign-and-trade discussions.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Despite the drama dragging late into the offseason, it appears likely that Kuminga will remain with the Warriors for the 2025-26 season. The only remaining question is the structure of his contract. The Warriors have reportedly adjusted their original two-year offer, presenting Kuminga’s camp with a three-year deal, though the forward continues to push for a player option.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga targeted by Western Conference team amid Warriors uncertainty

Kuminga’s recent impact

Kuminga appeared in eight playoff games last season, including one start, and posted playoff career highs with 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 48.4 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range, and 71 percent from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

As the offseason unfolds, all eyes remain on Sacramento’s strategy and whether it can ultimately sway Kuminga away from Golden State. The Kings’ persistence, coupled with their tailored approach to the player, has made them a formidable contender in this high-stakes negotiation.