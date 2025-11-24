NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga reportedly involved in potential blockbuster trade between Kings and Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga has emerged as a key player to watch for several NBA franchises. Despite experiencing a slight dip in performance before getting injured, the Golden State Warriors may be considering his trade value. Rumors have surfaced suggesting the Sacramento Kings, who have been active in trade discussions, might target Kuminga as a potential addition to their roster.

Evan Sidery of Forbes reports that Kuminga could be part of a significant trade with the Kings, who expressed interest in him during the preseason. “The Kings and Warriors, who had dialogue around Jonathan Kuminga, are widely expected to pick up talks again ahead of the deadline around a bigger framework,“ Sidery noted on his social media account.

Given the current scenario, it’s understandable why veteran player Jimmy Butler recently turned the alarms on Kuminga’s current mindset. Even as Kuminga deals with his injury, head coach Steve Kerr has admitted to being out of the loop regarding the player’s activities and status.

With a crowded Warriors roster featuring Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and the injured Al Horford, Kuminga might struggle to find his niche within the team. A franchise like the Kings could provide the platform Kuminga needs to showcase his abilities more prominently.

Kings and Warriors could consider blockbuster trade

As the Kings seek to strengthen their lineup for a better regular season showing, the Warriors appear open to trading some players to enhance their own roster. The Kings are reportedly interested in acquiring top talent to boost their season performance.

Sidery states that the Warriors could contemplate including Moses Moody alongside Kuminga in a trade proposal. “Golden State can build a compelling package around Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield for Domantas Sabonis and Keon Ellis,” Sidery reported.

Kuminga’s anticipated return

As Kuminga battles bilateral patellar tendinitis, Kerr provided an update on the player’s condition and expressed concern about his commitment during his recovery period. Kerr addressed the media on Sunday on this matter.

“I don’t know where he’s at; he needs to communicate his progress. He hasn’t been active. While the training staff works with him, I’m not informed about his progress,“ Kerr remarked, indicating a less-than-ideal relationship with Kuminga at this time.

