Even though there hasn't been much traction about a potential deal, it now seems like a surprise team could swoop in and lure Kyrie Irving away from the Brooklyn Nets.

Everybody got caught up in the Kevin Durant trade request, so it seems like most people forgot about Kyrie Irving. But even though he opted in on the final year of his contract, the Brooklyn Nets would still welcome a trade.

Some rumors even state that Durant's trade request was just a trick to force the Nets to trade Kyrie. But, as expected, KD has gauged way more league-wide interest than the often-controversial point guard.

That's why Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson believes the time is right for a team to swoop in and lure Kyrie away when no one else is looking. Per the insider, we should keep an eye on the Miami Heat as a potential suitor.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Could Trade For Kyrie Irving

"I mentioned the Mavericks, and I mentioned the Phoenix Suns, But I think the Miami Heat could be in play for either Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant," Robinson said. "I think that ultimately both Kevin and Kyrie know their worth, they know what they can bring to an organization, and I don't think they're rushing to make magic happen on the Nets' part."

"If I'm Miami or I'm looking at Brooklyn, I'm looking at a possible situation where Miami could make Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Max Strus available as well as a first-round pick for Kyrie Irving and a second-round pick," Robinson added.

The Heat have been linked to nearly every big name available, and we already know how Pat Riley operates, so this wouldn't be far-fetched at all. They've been close to a ring lately and only need another star.

However, it would also imply that they're out of the race for both Durant and Donovan Mitchell, so we'll have to wait and see how this situation unfolds and how much the Nets will ask for his services.