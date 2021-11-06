Even though Ben Simmons and the Warriors have been linked for quite some time now, it seems like the Dubs don’t want to pull the trigger right now.

Ben Simmons has yet to make an appearance in the NBA this season and chances are that we won’t see him play for the Philadelphia 76ers in quite some time. He says he’s not “mentally ready” to play.

That stunt hasn't worked for him thus far as he hasn't avoided fines or payment holdouts. But Daryl Morey’s patience may run out at some point and he could look to trade him even if it’s at a major discount.

The biggest issue with Simmons is that no one seems willing to give up valuable assets for a wantaway player who’s injury-prone and whose character is in serious doubts. That, plus the Sixers’ desire to get young players in return has driven the Golden State Warriors away from a potential trade.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Don’t Want To Trade Their Young Players For Ben Simmons

“There are people within the building that would be intrigued by the idea,” Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported. “There’s definitely a contingent that asks how will that fit with Draymond? Simmons could fit in the Warriors’ read-and-react style, but he’d make the most sense in the Draymond role as the pick-and-roll guy with Curry. What matters most is that the guy up top, Joe Lacob, has literally been fined for giving his opinion about not believing in Simmons’ fit with the Warriors. If you talk to him behind the scenes on or off the record, he’s transparent that he’s not giving up the young guys, particularly for a flawed type of star like Simmons. It would have to be a home-run type of thing for them to move off Wiseman or Kuminga.”

The Warriors didn’t trade their draft picks or young players during the Draft or in the offseason and they got off to a great start of the season, so chances are that they will look to hold on to them and develop them.

Simmons, on the other hand, will do whatever it takes to leave the City of Brotherly Love rather sooner than later, so why overpay for him now when you can have him at a discount later?