The Golden State Warriors are entering a new season with renewed optimism. Following a complicated year, the Dubs have made sure to keep the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon and Draymond Green to get back to glory days.

Mike Dunleavy has made a number of moves this offseason, including giving Green a massive contract extension. Even so, there’s still concern around the organization in regard to Thompson’s future.

The 33-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024, and many wonder whether the team will offer him a long-term extension. In an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on “The TK Show,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob made sure he wants Klay to stay for many more years.

Warriors owner expects Klay Thompson to stay for many years

“I do,” Lacob said when asked if he expects Thompson to stay at the Warriors, via ClutchPoints. “Look, we’ve had some very brief discussions at this point with his agent, but they’re very, very early. I think we’re all still adjusting to figuring out what our financial situation is, our cap space situation.

“They’re going to, from the players’ side, logically have to attest to what the free agent market might be because they’ve earned the right to be free agents if they’ve played out their contracts. And they have to look and see what options they might have. So I think there’s a little bit of that going on at this point, but I fully expect we will have some substantial discussions soon. And we’ll see if we can put something together that allows Klay to be here for a long time, which we clearly would like him to be.”

What’s Klay Thompson’s contract at Warriors?

Klay Thompson is in the final season of a five-year, $189.9 million deal with the Warriors.

How many championships has Klay Thompson won with the Warriors?

Klay Thompson has won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).