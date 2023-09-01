Ever since he made it to the NBA, Klay Thompson has become an integral part of the Golden State Warriors’ success. Simply put, there is no dynasty without his shooting and defense.

Thompson’s rise to stardom granted him plenty of praise and worldwide attention, up to the point where he even represented Team USA at the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup.

However, as successful as his tenure with the national team has been, he recently admitted he could emulate what Phoenix Suns‘ veteran Eric Gordon did and switch to play for the Bahamas, his father’s homeland.

Klay Thompson Is Seriously Considering Playing For The Bahamas

FIBA recently allowed players to switch teams if the player is joining a developing national team program and the move is considered “in the best interest of basketball.”

“When that time comes, I’ll give it serious consideration just because of what the Bahamas has meant to the Thompson family, especially my father,” Thompson said.

“He never had a chance to play for the national team just because they didn’t. They just didn’t have the chance back in the’ 70s or the ’80s,” he continued. “And now my brother’s coaching with them is also very cool. But right now, I’m really focused on the season. And when that time comes next summer, I’ll give it consideration.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished the past few weeks, especially Chris DeMarco, but also Buddy Hield, DeAndre Ayton, Eric Gordon and the rest of the Bahamians,” Thompson said. “Those guys had the biggest win in our country’s history as far as beating Argentina twice on their home soil. Not an easy task. Argentina is one of the best teams in the world. And it’s just gonna do wonders for the country.”

His brother Mychel is an assistant coach there, and his father Mychal is arguably the greatest player to come from the Bahamas. So don’t be shocked to see Klay joining the likes of Kai Jones, Deandre Ayton, and Buddy Hield in the upcoming Olympics.