In case you missed last night's games here are the scores of both games, the playoffs are more exciting than ever now that these two series are tighter than ever. Check here all the scores.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are more exciting than ever, and the Conference Semifinals had action last night, Tuesday, May 3 with a pair of games between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and another game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

Going back a bit in time, the teams that are playing in the Conference Semifinals eliminated those who were supposed to be favorites to play in the playoffs this season, one of them was the Brooklyn Nets who were swept by the Boston Celtics. And another disappointment was the Cavaliers who couldn't win against the Hawks in the Play-in tournament.

The Suns are big favorites to play in the conference finals after they showed all their power against the Mavericks in the first game of that series 121-114 on May 2. The Miami Heat are also poised to win the series against the 76ers, the first game of that series ended 106-92.

NBA scores from last night: May 3, 2022

The first game of the night was Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics won the second game of the series by 109-86. So far the series is tied 1-1, Game 3 will be played on May 7 at 3:30 PM (ET) at Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Celtics vs Bucks - May 3 Scoring Game 2 1 2 3 4 T MIL 21 19 26 20 86 BOS 32 33 18 26 109

The second game of the night on May 3 was the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the Golden State Warriors, the home team, the Grizzlies, won the game by 106-101. With that victory the series is tied 1-1, the third game of the series will be played on May 7 at 8:30 PM (ET) at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

