The 2022 NBA Playoffs are more exciting than ever, and the Conference Semifinals had action last night, Tuesday, May 3 with a pair of games between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and another game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.
Going back a bit in time, the teams that are playing in the Conference Semifinals eliminated those who were supposed to be favorites to play in the playoffs this season, one of them was the Brooklyn Nets who were swept by the Boston Celtics. And another disappointment was the Cavaliers who couldn't win against the Hawks in the Play-in tournament.
The Suns are big favorites to play in the conference finals after they showed all their power against the Mavericks in the first game of that series 121-114 on May 2. The Miami Heat are also poised to win the series against the 76ers, the first game of that series ended 106-92.
NBA scores from last night: May 3, 2022
The first game of the night was Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics won the second game of the series by 109-86. So far the series is tied 1-1, Game 3 will be played on May 7 at 3:30 PM (ET) at Chase Center, San Francisco, California.
|Scoring Game 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MIL
|21
|19
|26
|20
|86
|BOS
|32
|33
|18
|26
|109
The second game of the night on May 3 was the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the Golden State Warriors, the home team, the Grizzlies, won the game by 106-101. With that victory the series is tied 1-1, the third game of the series will be played on May 7 at 8:30 PM (ET) at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Scoring Game 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|GSW
|25
|26
|26
|24
|101
|MEM
|33
|23
|21
|29
|106