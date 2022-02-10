It's finally happening. The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly about to complete a blockbuster trade that involves James Harden and Ben Simmons and social media went wild. Check out the best memes and reactions.

It's a busy day in the NBA with the Trade Deadline and there's one move that would steal all the spotlight. According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers are working to finalize a trade that involves James Harden and Ben Simmons.

Rumors about this trade made big headlines over the last few days and it looks like it will finally become true. The Australian has wanted out of Philly for months, while The Beard has reportedly started to consider an exit in the last few weeks.

This is certainly a league-changer and looks like both parties can be satisfied with what they get in return. Simmons and Philadelphia were wasting their time being tied to each other, while the Nets need players who are fully committed to the team in order to fight for the championship. Unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter has gone wild after the report.

Nets, Sixers to finalize Harden-Simmons trade: Funniest memes and reactions

"The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN," Woj wrote on Twitter. "The Sixers are sending the Nets an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."

The bombshell news was also reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. "BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing trade sending James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and draft picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," his tweet reads. Check out the funniest memes and reactions on social media.