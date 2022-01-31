With the NBA trade deadline zooming in, it seems like most teams in the league already know what's about to happen with Ben Simmons. Find out here.

The Philadelphia 76ers have done everything they can to hold on to Ben Simmons. Despite Simmons's desire to leave and willingness to sit out the entire season, Daryl Morey refuses to cave in to his demands.

The Sixers could use Simmons or the assets he could bring in return to win right now, yet Morey's taking a big-picture approach when it comes to the former first-overall pick, even if that means wasting another season of Joel Embiid's prime.

So, with the trade deadline zooming in and multiple teams reportedly giving up on Simmons, the word around the league is that any trade involving him would be a major surprise at this point.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Expected To Keep Ben Simmons Past The Deadline

"If Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey finds a deal he likes for Ben Simmons in the next 13 days, he will surprise an overwhelming majority of his peers," Marc Stein reported. "I can’t find a team out there these days that believes Morey is bluffing about keeping Simmons past the deadline."

Multiple Teams Have Given Up On Simmons, Per Adrian Wojnarowski

The Sixers have pretty much scared away all teams in the Association, as no one is willing to meet Morey's steep price for a wantaway player. Now, they'll try to keep him in an attempt of trading him for James Harden in the offseason:

(Transcript via Woj)

"The Sacramento Kings -- one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market and once an eager suitor for Philadelphia's Ben Simmons -- have ended their pursuit of a deal with the 76ers and turned elsewhere in trade talks, sources told ESPN on Friday.



The Kings' roster represented one of the Sixers' best options for a Simmons deal ahead of the trade deadline. Losing them in the marketplace somewhat diminishes the chances of an in-season trade, although the Sixers still believe there are potential avenues to a deal, sources said.

With the Kings exiting talks and sources saying the Brooklyn Nets will not engage on a James Harden trade, it becomes increasingly possible that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will be willing to advance the Simmons discussions into the offseason."

Truth be told, Simmons is one of the most talented young players in the league. However, his character issues and Morey's delusional asking price for him make him just not worth the risk at this point.