Trending topics:
nfl

Bill Parcells shares his thoughts on Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft

With they getting closer to the Hall of Fame, the legendary Bill Parcells shared his honest thoughts on Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Owner Robert Kraft (L) hugs head coach Bill Belichick (R) of the New England Patriots.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesOwner Robert Kraft (L) hugs head coach Bill Belichick (R) of the New England Patriots.

Not many people can talk about Bill Belichick being one of his pupils or brag about taking him under his wing. The legendary Bill Parcells, however, isn’t like most people.

Belichick, arguably the greatest head coach of all time, has seen his reputation take a massive hit lately. That hasn’t changed anything from his winning days with the New England Patriots.

That’s why, now that he and his former boss — and foe — Robert Kraft are about to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Parcells wanted to share his two cents on these figures.

Advertisement

Bill Parcells supports Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame bid

Most of these voting things have wound up political, but you can’t dispute what they’ve accomplished,” Parcells told MassLive. “When you’ve accomplished more than anybody else, it would be pretty ludicrous if it didn’t result in them getting in there.”

Robert Kraft New England Patriots

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Things didn’t end well between the two, but that only speaks volumes about their competitive nature and standards. It’s never been okay to just be okay with these two; they want more.

And regardless of how anybody may feel about both of them, there’s simply no way to deny what they have accomplished and what they’ve given to the game of football.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Potential way for the Patriots to secure a playoff berth on Sunday, revealed
NFL

Potential way for the Patriots to secure a playoff berth on Sunday, revealed

Drake Maye has one pitch to recruit MLB free agents to Boston
NFL

Drake Maye has one pitch to recruit MLB free agents to Boston

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots don’t have anything to lose, says analyst
NFL

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots don’t have anything to lose, says analyst

Jordan Love reveals key factor that could help the Packers reach the NFL playoffs
NFL

Jordan Love reveals key factor that could help the Packers reach the NFL playoffs

Better Collective Logo