Bill Parcells shares his thoughts on Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft

Not many people can talk about Bill Belichick being one of his pupils or brag about taking him under his wing. The legendary Bill Parcells, however, isn’t like most people.

Belichick, arguably the greatest head coach of all time, has seen his reputation take a massive hit lately. That hasn’t changed anything from his winning days with the New England Patriots.

That’s why, now that he and his former boss — and foe — Robert Kraft are about to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Parcells wanted to share his two cents on these figures.

Bill Parcells supports Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame bid

“Most of these voting things have wound up political, but you can’t dispute what they’ve accomplished,” Parcells told MassLive. “When you’ve accomplished more than anybody else, it would be pretty ludicrous if it didn’t result in them getting in there.”

Things didn’t end well between the two, but that only speaks volumes about their competitive nature and standards. It’s never been okay to just be okay with these two; they want more.

And regardless of how anybody may feel about both of them, there’s simply no way to deny what they have accomplished and what they’ve given to the game of football.