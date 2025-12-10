Trending topics:
nfl

Titans veteran has had enough of Cam Ward

Cam Ward send the right message, but he didn't take the right approach.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Cam Ward, starting QB for the Tennessee Titans
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesCam Ward, starting QB for the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans gave Cam Ward the keys to the franchise. That’s usually what you do when you’re trying to build your team around the No. 1 pick, who also happens to be a quarterback.

The rookie out of Miami has made the rounds for his statements more often than for his play. His brutally honest nature has rubbed some people the wrong way, even when he’s been right.

That may have been the case again after beating the Cleveland Browns. Ward’s post-game statements made it loud and clear that he’s not happy with his situation. And, according to Titans sideline reporter Will Boling, some of his teammates have had enough.

Advertisement

Cam Ward might be ruffling some feathers in Tennessee

On the play ride home,” Boling said on 104.5 The Zone. “Arden Key gets on the intercom and says ‘You all enjoy this! Don’t listen to what Cam (Ward) said! You all enjoy this! It’s hard to win in this league, enjoy it!”

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

Granted, some leaders will ruffle feathers, and players need to set high standards for themselves and their teammates to achieve excellence in this league. There’s nothing wrong with that; if anything, the Titans should encourage that type of leadership.

That being said, as leaders, players also need to read the room, understand the context, and throw their teammates a bone every now and then. He’s young, he’ll learn about that.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
AFC South standings and playoff picture updated after Jaguars-Colts in 2025 NFL Week 14
NFL

AFC South standings and playoff picture updated after Jaguars-Colts in 2025 NFL Week 14

Cam Ward drew wild comparison to NFL superstar during UIW stint
NFL

Cam Ward drew wild comparison to NFL superstar during UIW stint

Cam Ward sends confident message amid Titans 1-11 season
NFL

Cam Ward sends confident message amid Titans 1-11 season

Mike Tomlin makes something clear about referees supposedly favoring Steelers in game with Ravens
NFL

Mike Tomlin makes something clear about referees supposedly favoring Steelers in game with Ravens

Better Collective Logo