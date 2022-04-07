Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers face each other on Thursday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets will welcome Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 8, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 188th regular-season game. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 105 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 82 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 17, 2022, and it ended in a 114-107 win for the Cavaliers at home in Cleveland. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (WWLLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won only once in their last five matches (LLWLL).

The Nets currently sit in ninth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.525. While the Cavs are placed two positions above them, in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.538. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 1, 1976, and it ended in an 82-75 win for the Cavs.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the U.S.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup. However, judging by the Nets' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

