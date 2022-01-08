Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs face each other on Sunday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets will face San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center in New York on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 12:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season.

This will be their 98th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the San Antonio Spurs are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 72 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 25 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 12, 2021, and it ended in a 128-116 win for the Nets at home in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once and lost four times (LWLLL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the San Antonio Spurs have an identical record of only one win in their last five games. In addition, they have also suffered four losses (LLLWL).

The Nets currently sit in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.649. While the Spurs are placed in 10th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.395.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 11, 1976, and it ended in a 108-104 win for the San Antonio side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs, to be played on Sunday, at the Barclays Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs matchup. However, judging by the Nets' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

