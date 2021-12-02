Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves face each other on Friday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Brooklyn Nets face Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 62nd regular-season game. Surprisingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 35 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 26 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 13, 2021, and it ended in a 127-97 win for the Timberwolves at home. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in great form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have four wins and one loss (WLWWW). Meanwhile, Minnesota Timberwolves have been in decent form recently, winning three of their last five games (LWWLW).

The Nets currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.714. While the Timberwolves are placed in seventh place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 5, 1989, and it ended in a 92-90 win for the Timberwolves.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves, to be played on Friday, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup. However, judging by the Nets' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.