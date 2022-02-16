Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards face each other on Thursday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Brooklyn Nets will welcome Washington Wizards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 199th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Washington Wizards are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 106 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 92 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 10, 2022, and it ended in a 113-112 win for the Wizards at home in Washington D.C. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once, losing four times (LLLLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Washington Wizards have won twice in their last five matches (LLWLW).

The Nets currently sit in eighth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.526. While the Wizards are placed three positions below them, in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.464. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 27, 1976, and it ended in a 96-93 win for the Nets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards, to be played on Thursday, at the Barclays Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA TV in the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards matchup. However, judging by the Nets' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

